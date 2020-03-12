Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 14, 2020
"1101" - Entrepreneurs from New York City pitch their eco-friendly cleaning supply company which helps reduce plastic waste, while entrepreneurs from Nashville, Tennessee, introduce a science-based snack bar that blocks the absorption of fat when you eat it.
An impressive 10-year old "kidprenuer" and her a mom from Honolulu, Hawaii, pitch her safe and fun baby spoon design that eliminates the long sharp design of a traditional spoon.
And an entrepreneur from Alexandria, Virginia, presents his frozen food brand that delivers authentic, plant-based East Mediterranean cuisine while also helping with social change on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, MARCH 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/29/19)
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Dan Lubetzky.
