Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, July 18, 2020

"1102" - A Malaysian immigrant living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, fulfills her American dream by starting her light therapy lamp business.

Entrepreneurs from Millford, Connecticut, introduce their portable oxygen in a can. An entrepreneur from Japan, living in Spring Valley, California, pitches her unusual solution to maintaining a youthful appearance.

Finally, entrepreneurs from San Jose, California, with a plant-based version of a guilty pleasure make a shocking decision on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JULY 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/6/19)

In a "Shark Tank" update, Ashley Thompson from San Diego, California, updates her investor Mark Cuban on MUSH, a healthy and convenient oatmeal snack.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Rohan Oza.