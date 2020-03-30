Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, April 18, 2020
"1106" - Entrepreneurs from Marina del Rey, California, are reinventing the toothpaste game with their sustainable teeth-cleaning products, while a mother and son duo from San Francisco, California, introduce their convenient and affordable solution to helping families pack light and travel easier with baby gear.
An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, enters the tank and presents a healthier version of a decadent treat. Finally, a pair of classmates from New York City pitch their customizable eyewear product line for kids on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, APRIL 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/06/20)
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Guest Shark Katrina Lake.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, April 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, April 18, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, April 15, 2020
An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, enters the tank and presents a healthier version of a decadent treat. Finally, a pair of classmates from New York City pitch their customizable eyewear product line for kids on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, APRIL 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/06/20)
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Guest Shark Katrina Lake.