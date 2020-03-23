Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, April 11, 2020





"1113" - A husband and wife duo from Los Angeles, California, pitch their stylish weighted design that adds a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout.Entrepreneurs from Sunset Beach, California, try to get the Sharks to bite on their product that eliminates bland dog food and will get dogs excited to eat; while brothers from Portland, Oregon, seek an investment for their event space that features an American family-favorite game.Finally, entrepreneurs from New York City introduce their multipurpose hair and skin-softening product for the nether regions on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, APRIL 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/28/20)The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and guest Shark Maria Sharapova.