Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, August 13, 2021

T-rexes, raptors and sharks! A husband and wife from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wow the sharks with the biggest product ever brought to the tank ... life-sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs!An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, pours her heart out while pitching the virtues of a popular caffeinated beverage inspired by her Vietnamese heritage.An entrepreneur from Buna, Texas, shocks the sharks with the big sales of her humble beverage coolers, while a pair of entrepreneurs from San Andrés, Colombia, and Simpsonville, South Carolina, respectively, introduce their genius tool that helps parents easily conquer potty training. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 5/21/21)The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec.