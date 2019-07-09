Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

"Whanex?" - While preparing a presentation for his students about their future goals, Cam must also contend with a bully at the school; and Jay is having a little technical trouble during his video conference. Meanwhile, the local mall is holding a photo shoot for its new ad campaign, and Gloria tricks Phil and Joe into participating on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JULY 23 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/23/19)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Guest starring is Andrew Daly as Principal Brown.

"Whanex?" was written by Bill Wrubel and directed by Elaine Ko.

The series is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers.





