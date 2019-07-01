Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, July 16, 2019

"Blasts from the Past" - Phil and Claire decide to take a cycling tour through Italy before they become grandparents, and Dylan (guest star Reid Ewing) introduces them to his mom who has an interesting past. Meanwhile, Cameron and Mitchell discover some interesting reading material in Lily's room and decide to confront her about it, while Gloria and Jay discover their respective great uncles may have fought on opposing sides of a war, on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JULY 16 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 01/16/19)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Guest starring is Reid Ewing as Dylan, Rachel Bay Jones as Farrah, Sedona Fuller as Betty and London Fuller as Janice.

"Blasts from the Past" was written by Vali Chandrasekaran and Stephen Lloyd, and directed by Fred Savage.





