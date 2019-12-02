Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

"Let Your Hair Down" - After a teacher tells Rainbow to make sure her hair is "neat" for picture day, she becomes self-conscious and begins a complicated relationship with her hair. Meanwhile, Johan and Santamonica struggle with their own hair identity on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, DEC. 18 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/8/19)

ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.

Guest starring is Caitlin Kimball as Mrs. Collins, Paulet Del Castillo as. Micaela, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Myers as Rebecca, Blesson Yates as Shawn, Dallas Dupree Young as Rodney, O'Neil Cespedes as Mike, Jim O'Brien as Tommy and Nicole Dele as Jaleesa.

"Let Your Hair Down" was written by Karin Gist & Peter Saji and directed by Michael Spiller.





