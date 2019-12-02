Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

"Becoming Bow" - A young Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow's parents, Paul and Alicia, decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. Their experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong on "mixed-ish," airing WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/24/19)

ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.

Guest starring is Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson and Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson.

"Becoming Bow" was written by Kenya Barris and Peter Saji; story by Kenya Barris, Peter Saji and Tracee Ellis Ross; and directed by Anton Cropper.

ABC's "mixed-ish" is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.





