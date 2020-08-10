Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, August 19, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT.
The Top 10 contestants test their speed in a special team challenge, taking place in one of the most surprising locations of the season: Irwindale Speedway. Told to break into two teams, the contestants are given 75 minutes to cook for 101 race car crew members. Then, the nine remaining chef-testants return to the MASTERCHEF kitchen ready to face yet another Mystery Box Challenge. After Gordon gives a master demonstration to the contestants, the cooks on the chopping block will have to concoct their own delectable dish using all three of the high-end, mystery ingredients. Watch as surprise after surprise ensues in the "NASCAR - Finish Line Feed / Box in a Box in a Box" two-hour episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Aug. 19 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1016/1017) (TV-14 L) In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants. The series recently was renewed for an 11th season. MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
