Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Saturday, August 22, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT.
"A Leopard on the Prowl" - Magnum and Higgins help Rick when his father figure, Icepick (Corbin Bernsen), just out of prison and battling terminal cancer, gets double crossed on one last score. Also, Magnum makes one last bold move to help Higgins stay in the country, on a rebroadcast of MAGNUM P.I., Saturday, August 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. "Hawaii Five-0's" Ian Anthony Dale and MMA's Cowboy Cerrone appear in the episode. (Originally broadcast 5/8/20.)
MAGNUM P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.
A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The "majordomo" of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.
When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore "TC" Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville "Rick" Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu's coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island. Suspicious of Magnum's casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum's biggest supporters is Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta, the unofficial "House Mom" and cultural curator of Robin's Nest.
With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!
MAGNUM P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.
A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The "majordomo" of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.
When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore "TC" Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville "Rick" Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu's coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island. Suspicious of Magnum's casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum's biggest supporters is Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta, the unofficial "House Mom" and cultural curator of Robin's Nest.
With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, August 8, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020