Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Sunday, July 12, 2020
When Kyle and Mandy individually reveal a secret to Mike and Vanessa respectively, they are sworn not to tell the other. Meanwhile, Ryan invites Mike to be a guest on his podcast and Vanessa and the girls devise a plan to pay back a ride waiter in the "Extrasensory Deception" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Sunday, July 12 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-820) (TV-PG L)
Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.
In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.
LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.
Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.
In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.
LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T on ABC - Thursday, July 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of @agentsofshield - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Tuesday, July 7, 2020
- Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 4, 2020