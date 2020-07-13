Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, July 21, 2020
This week's challenge takes place in the HELL'S KITCHEN "Jungle," where the contestants must create a dish using exotic meats - Boar, Venison and Elk - that were eaten by early humans. Each team will use a spear to hunt for five ingredients to prepare as sides for their dish. Gordon invites special guests Chef Jon Shook and Chef Vinny Dotolo (Animal, Son of a Gun, and Trois Mec restaurants) to help judge the challenge. Later, during the dinner service, Goo Goo Dolls lead singer John Rzeznik is a guest at the chef's table, causing a change in momentum for one team in the "Welcome To The Jungle" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, July 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1708) (TV-14 L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
