Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, May 31, 2019

"Aia i Hi'ikua; i Hi'ialo" - McGarrett crosses the line and is arrested while investigating the death of his former SEAL buddy, who died while making an emergency landing on an aircraft carrier, and the only survivor is a baby. Also, Adam returns to Oahu with some devastating news about his marriage, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, May 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/2/18.)

("Aia i Hi'ikua; i Hi'ialo" is Hawaiian for "Is Borne on the Back; Is Borne in the Arms")

HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.

Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate and Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job.





Helping them is Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family; Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.