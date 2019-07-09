Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, July 26, 2019

"Pupuhi ka he'e o kai uli" - Five-0 investigate the murder of a window washer and find that the victim is actually a renowned street artist who may have a politically motivated bounty on his head. Also, Grover and Adam look into the murder of a gambler, and Junior helps his father when they are reminded of his sister's death, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, July 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/15/19.)



("Pupuhi ka he'e o kai uli" is Hawaiian for "The octopus of the deep spews its ink.")



HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches.



Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town. Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job.and Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family.



Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.







