Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FLIRTY DANCING on FOX - Saturday, May 23, 2020
Hosted by Jenna Dewan, FLIRTY DANCING is the innovative series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about chemistry. In this romantic approach to dating, eligible singles push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone. Two singles, Octavius and Erin, perform different choreographed dances with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection in the "Episode 1: Octavius & Erin" episode of FLIRTY DANCING airing Saturday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FLD-101) (TV-PG)
Hosted by actress, producer and dancer Jenna Dewan, FLIRTY DANCING is the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry. In the show, complete strangers are each taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a BLIND DATE at a breathtaking location, where they will then dance together without saying a word. In this romantic approach to dating, these singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone.
FLIRTY DANCING is based on the hit U.K. series of the same name. In a twist to the original format, the U.S. adaptation will feature singles who will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection. While the singles may not all be professional dancers, the elevated choreography will tell a story reflective of their personal journeys to find love, while also providing clues to the other's personality. Will it be love at first dance?
FLIRTY DANCING is produced by Second Star, part of Objective Media Group, and All3Media America. Second Star's Deborah Sargeant, Objective Media Group America's Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serve as executive producers. Mike Yurchuk is executive producer and showrunner, and Jenna Dewan is a producer on the series.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of ULTIMATE TAG on FOX - Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on THE MASKED SINGER: ROAD TO THE FINALS on FOX - Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Hosted by actress, producer and dancer Jenna Dewan, FLIRTY DANCING is the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry. In the show, complete strangers are each taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a BLIND DATE at a breathtaking location, where they will then dance together without saying a word. In this romantic approach to dating, these singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone.
FLIRTY DANCING is based on the hit U.K. series of the same name. In a twist to the original format, the U.S. adaptation will feature singles who will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection. While the singles may not all be professional dancers, the elevated choreography will tell a story reflective of their personal journeys to find love, while also providing clues to the other's personality. Will it be love at first dance?
FLIRTY DANCING is produced by Second Star, part of Objective Media Group, and All3Media America. Second Star's Deborah Sargeant, Objective Media Group America's Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serve as executive producers. Mike Yurchuk is executive producer and showrunner, and Jenna Dewan is a producer on the series.