Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

"3 Stars" - After a high-strung theater producer's behavior turns from demanding to what is believed to be demonic, Kristen, David and Ben are called in to assess the situation. Also, Kristen discredits her DA office successor and nemesis, Leland Townsend, before he can ruin a 17-year-old boy's life, on a rebroadcast of EVIL, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. John Glover guest stars as Broadway producer Byron Duke, and Dascha Polanco guest stars as his assistant, Patti Hitchens. (Originally broadcast 10/10/19.)

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.





Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.