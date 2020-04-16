Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CHICAGO FIRE on NBC - Wednesday, April 29, 2020





04/29/2020 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Brett and Foster question the suspicious circumstances surrounding a brutal attack at a juvenile detention center, which leaves them searching for the truth. A convoluted new technology installed inside Firehouse 51 tests everybody's patience. Kidd gets chosen to represent the district at a leadership conference.From renowned Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf ("Law & Order" brand) and co-creator Derek Haas, the writer behind "3:10 to Yuma," comes season eight of the high-octane drama "Chicago Fire," an edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America's noblest professions. The firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city.The family inside Firehouse 51 knows no other way than to lay it all on the line for each other. Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) leads the Truck Company and brash Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) runs the Rescue Squad.The firehouse also includes Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), a fireman's fireman. As chief of 51, Boden keeps his house running smoothly and his firefighters prepared to overcome all adversity. Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) returns alongside seasoned veterans Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), as well as resourceful firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).Completing the team are dependable squad member Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), paramedic Emily Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) and newest addition, candidate Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende).In addition to Wolf and Haas, executive producers include Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Reza Tabrizi, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski."Chicago Fire" is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.