Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, July 26, 2020

"Maulers vs. Brawlers and 'Descendants 3' vs. 'American Housewife'" - Two teams of professional boxers challenge one another as they compete to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features the stars of Disney Channel's original movie "Descendants 3" facing off against the cast of ABC's popular comedy "American Housewife" on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing SUNDAY, JULY 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/28/19)Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Maulers vs. BrawlersTeam The Maulers - professional boxers; playing for Andy Vargas FoundationAndre WardAmir KhanJames ToneyClaressa ShieldsRodney HuntTeam The Brawlers - professional boxers; playing for The George Lopez FoundationDanny GarciaAntonio TarverAndre BertoMikaela MayerJosesito LopezIn the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:"Descendants 3" vs. "American Housewife"Team "Descendants 3"; playing for Make-A-WishKenny OrtegaDove CameronSofia CarsonBooboo StewartCheyenne JacksonTeam "American Housewife"; playing for Feeding AmericaKaty MixonDiedrich BaderMeg DonnellyDaniel DiMaggioPeyton Meyer"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

