Michael Gribble & Friends to Perform A VERY GRIBBLE NEW YORK CHRISTMAS at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Michael Gribble & Friends in A Very Gribble New York Christmas on December 14, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Los Angeles-based songwriter for film and television Michael Gribble is back with his rockin' Reindeer Band to ring in the holiday season! This year, they're flying their sleigh all the way to New York City to make their TGR42 debuts. Featuring a long Nice List of special guest singers from all across New York musical theater, A Very Gribble New York Christmas will be a spirited and festive evening of musical theater, rock, and pop music alike, from new original holiday tunes written and arranged by Gribble to fresh takes on the classics.

A Very Gribble New York Christmas features Alaina Anderson (Mystic Pizza, Dear Evan Hansen), Eden Witvoet (Parade), Joseph Thor (Slam Frank), Elyse Bell (Queens), César Velasco, Mady Dever, Kyle Dalsimer, Steven Thomas, and Rachel Schoenecker. The Reindeer Band includes Michael Gribble (piano), James Mikula (guitars), Brian Rigby (bass), Buddy Fox (drums), and Simon Pajaro (saxophone).

Michael Gribble & Friends in "A Very Gribble New York Christmas" plays at The Green Room 42 on December 14th, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.