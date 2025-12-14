Eno River Players Announce World Premiere of TWELVE MINOR PROPHETS

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Eno River Players announced the world premiere of Twelve Minor Prophets, a new play by Charlie Mayhew and Leo Egger.

Based on the Book of the Twelve from the Bible, the show is a freewheeling revue of early Jewish history that begs the question: is God really finished with us?

After the death of his father, Jesse has the same dream about him every night: he holds up a blank book and points to an audience. Jesse thinks he knows what it means.

He's gathered some actor friends to help him stage the twelve minor prophets-Jonah, Hosea, Amos, and nine others whose names you can't remember-the angry, repetitive, often impossible-to-parse books of the Bible his father spent years trying to understand. They'll perform them in different genres: a Western, a teen drama, a musical. His sister, Abby, will provide historical context. It'll be fun. Redemptive. A way to say goodbye.

It doesn't go as planned.

The prophets won't cooperate. Neither will Abby, who has secretly hired a prophet of her own to ease her brother's grief. And the production starts to unravel in ways Jesse didn't see coming. The prophets wrote about catastrophe and exile and God's love and God's wrath, often in the same breath. Jesse's trying to make sense of that while also trying not to fall apart in front of an audience. These goals turn out to be related.

Twelve Minor Prophets is part of the company's 2025-2026 season, "Prophecy and Apocalypse"-three shows that ask why we always think the end is near. Are there prophets waving to our ring cameras? Does God even care?

The Eno River Players are a Brooklyn-based theater company. They believe that in the theater, true wonder is possible-and that the way forward often runs through very old books. All productions maintain affordable ticket pricing and sliding-scale options.

"The Eno River Players make new theater that never fails to startle and entertain," said Target Margin Theater's Founding Artistic Director David Herskovits. "Their playful, thoughtful work bodes a bright future for American arts."