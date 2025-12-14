Review: AN IRISH CAROL at The Keegan Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman. Left to Right: Timothy H. Lynch, Brenna Horner, Joe Baker, Drew Sharpe, Mike Kozemchak, and Kevin Adams

DC holiday theatre isn’t complete without The Keegan Theatre’s AN IRISH CAROL- an uproarious, colorfully-phrased ode to Christmas. Modeled on Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol,” AN IRISH CAROL has become a classic in its own right.

On a blustery 2008 Christmas Eve in Dublin, Ireland, the crotchety owner of Dennehy’s Pub, David (Kevin Adams), obstinately preps his bar for a presumed rush that never materializes. Instead, the evening consists of the usual barflies Frank (Timothy H. Lynch) and Jim (Mike Kozemchak), the last remaining friends David hasn’t driven away, having their drinks, and David berating his bartender, a young Polish immigrant named Bartek (Drew Sharpe).

As the evening wears on, David is visited by his brother Michael (Theo Hadjimichael), his former bartender Simon (Joe Baker) and his fiancee, Anna (Brenna Horner), and old business partner Richard (Mick Tinder). With each visitor, David grows colder and colder despite Jim and Michael’s protestations that “he didn’t always used to be like this.” Although he drives out all who visit, David’s harsh exterior begins to show cracks.

Kevin Adams as David consistently receives praise and for good reason. His portrayal of David as a complex man who has iced over his heart to prevent confronting difficult emotions is key to AN IRISH CAROL. There’s a good reason why AN IRISH CAROL has featured Timothy H. Lynch (Frank) and Mike Kozemchak (Jim) for over a decade. Both independently talented in their own right, their pivotally comedic performances combine to keep the audience hopeful of a change of heart for David, rather than rooting against him. Serving all those who stop by (and stumble home), is Drew Sharpe (Bartek). Sharpe’s portrayal of Bartek as a heartwarming, optimistic figure is well-executed.

Theo Hadjimichael (Michael) is the opening visitor who sets the stage and defines the roles of all involved in a reasoned but caring scene. Joe Baker and Brenna Horner (Simon and Anna respectively), play vital and express both of their character’s wants and needs inadvertently in a masterful way. Mick Tinder (Richard) closes the evening in a very stirring performance as a man who saw David as an equal and former friend.

Although AN IRISH CAROL is loosely based on “A Christmas Carol,” Irish whiskey is the only spirit on stage this evening. The show tends to be less fantastical than the source material which gives the performance a level of authenticity and creativity.

While AN IRISH CAROL may have some weaknesses in the approach of characters, Anna’s somewhat limited role for example, the delivery is undeniable. What the show succeeds at doing well at is delivering a Christmas show that takes a known story and branches out on its own in an enjoyable way that isn’t tacky or overly saccharine. Now an annual tradition, it’s easy to see why AN IRISH CAROL is a success for The Keegan Theatre year after year.

AN IRISH CAROL has a run time of approximately ninety minutes with no intermission.

