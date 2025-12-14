Chris Pinnella Returns to Red Bank for 2 Festive Holiday Concerts at The Vogel

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella returns to The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts for a spectacular holiday concert event on Sunday, December 21, bringing his beloved Christmas tradition back to Red Bank for one unforgettable day of music, celebration, and seasonal magic.

Due to overwhelming demand, the 2 p.m. matinee performance is officially sold out, with approximately 90 tickets remaining for the 7 p.m. evening show, making this a must-see (and must-book) holiday event.

The concert will feature Pinnella backed by a 15-Piece Orchestra complete with a full string section, led by pianist Michael Gilch, delivering lush arrangements of beloved holiday hits and Christmas classics. Audiences can expect a joyful, cinematic evening filled with warmth, nostalgia, and powerful live performances.

Joining Pinnella on stage are an incredible lineup of special guest vocalists:

Emily Grove (David Gray)

Layonne Holmes (Bruce Springsteen, Darlene Love)

Reagan Richards (Williams Honor, Les Paul, Lisa Loeb)

The orchestra includes:

Michael Gilch (Piano/Music Director), Gary Mazzaroppi (Upright Bass), Ryan Cullen (Drums), Ray Suhy (Lead Guitar), Jared Morris (Rhythm Guitar), Gabriel Gilch (Trumpet), Greg Grispart (Saxophone), with string players Kate Goddard and Claire Wellin (Violins), Will Marshall (Viola), and Jenn Fantaccione (Cello).

“I’m so thrilled to be returning once again to Red Bank for the holiday season,” said Pinnella. “This evening of music is one of my favorites of the entire year and I can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season with you all!”

With soaring vocals, rich orchestration, and a festive atmosphere that has become a holiday staple for fans throughout New Jersey and beyond, Chris Pinnella Christmas in Red Bank promises a night full of joy, heart, and holiday spirit.

