Hugh Sheridan to Star in TICK, TICK…BOOM! in Cairns

Internationally acclaimed musical tick, tick…BOOM! by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer Jonathan Larson is coming to Cairns in May 2026 for three shows only.

Direction by Trudy Dunn and Musical Direction by Kohan van Sambeek, this reimagined production features passionate rock songs, sweeping melodies, and a live onstage band, tick, tick…BOOM! is an uplifting and unforgettable musical — a love letter to theatre and New York City, and an inspiring story for anyone chasing a dream.

With magnetic stage presence and dynamic vocals, Hugh Sheridan leads the cast as Jon, joined by the versatile and powerhouse musical theatre performer Elenoa Rokobaro as Susan, and Finn Alexander as Michael. Together, they bring to life Larson’s semi-autobiographical story of ambition, fear, and the pressures of turning 30 while chasing one’s dreams.

Set in 1990 New York City, the musical follows Jon, a promising young composer confronting life’s crossroads. His girlfriend wants to leave the city, his Best Friend is climbing the corporate ladder, and Jon is still waiting tables at the Moondance Diner while writing the next great American musical. He wrestles with one of life’s most profound questions: What do we do with the time we have?

