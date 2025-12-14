AUSTRALIAN OPEN to Run at Theatre Works in January

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Slicing across the Theatre Works stage in the heat of Melbourne tennis-mania this Midsumma Festival is Australian Open — Angus Cameron’s wickedly funny play about elite tennis, family, and open relationships.

The production runs January 21 through 31.

It’s Felix’s 31st Birthday, but all his parents want to talk about over dinner is his boyfriend Lucas’ loss to Rodger Federer in last week’s grand slam. That is until Felix mentions that he and Lucas plan to continue their open relationship even if they decide to get married - a backhand smash that kicks off a debauched game of doubles.

Brought to the stage by an exceptional team of actors and creatives, Australian Open dives headfirst into the chaos of competition, and the messiness of human connection.

Expect volleys of biting wit, dazzling performances and plenty of sweat-soaked drama - all played out under the glare of the world’s brightest spotlight.

"When Angus Cameron first shared this script, it hit that magic combination of being sharp, sexy, smart, and emotionally loaded," said Theatre Works executive director Dianne Toulson.

"It felt like such a natural fit for our Midsumma program; the tension of elite sport, the messiness of desire, and this delicious queer heat running through it. And then, knowing Riley Spadaro had directed it previously in Sydney and was keen to revisit it with a fresh perspective - that sealed it.

You feel touches of sports documentaries like Break Point, the tension and wit of a show like Succession, and the sweaty Australian summer energy of the real Australian Open. It felt like the perfect moment for Theatre Works to bring it into the heart of Melbourne’s queer festival season."

The show features lauded actors Jane Montgomery Griffiths, Eddie Orton, Sebastian Li, Alec Gilbert and Melissa Kahraman and with Green Room Award winner/nominated creatives Sidney Younger on lighting, Jack Burmeister on sound/composition and Harry Gill with set and costume.

The show is playing as part of the By Theatre Works programming stream during the Midsumma Festival. Other By Theatre Works productions in 2026 include Robot Song, Beyond the Neck, Mara, Red Sky Morning, Lazarus, Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, The Wolves, and Lord of the Flies.

