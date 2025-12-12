Videos: Watch Sneak Peek Clips From PBS Musical Series HAPPINESS

PBS has shared three sneak peek clips from Happiness, a new musical series that premieres this Sunday, December 14. The clips, taken from the first two episodes, are available to watch.

Centered on the highs and lows of an amateur theater group in New Zealand, Happiness follows director Charlie Summers after he reluctantly returns home from a Broadway stint, helping his mother run the local community theater group, Pizazz. Charlie goes on to help direct a musical production of the fictional show The Trojan Horse,” featuring original musical numbers and choreography for songs including “Troy Boy” and “Greeks Bearing Gifts.”

Led by Harry McNaughton as Charlie, the cast also includes Marshayla Christie, Jessie Lawrence, Rebecca Gibney, Melody Lui-Webster, Peter Hambleton, Henry Auva'a, and Joel Granger. Composer/lyricist Luke Di Somma penned the original songs for the in-show musical. The soundtrack is available now here.

New episodes of the series premiere Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org, the PBS app, and with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. The season finale will air Sunday, December 28.

Episode 1:

Episode 2: