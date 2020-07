Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 9, 2020

"Terry Bradshaw vs. Adam Rippon and Skai Jackson vs. Hudson Yang" - Pittsburgh Steelers' Hall of Fame quarterback, two-time SUPER BOWL MVP and television personality Terry Bradshaw takes on Olympic FIGURE SKATING medalist and champion of "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes," Adam Rippon, as they compete to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features Disney Channel star of "BUNK'D" and "Jessie," Skai Jackson, looking to upset ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat" star Hudson Yang on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing SUNDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/15/19)Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Terry Bradshaw vs. Adam RipponTeam Terry Bradshaw - Former NFL player and TV personality; playing for 525 FoundationTammy Bradshaw - wifeRachel Bradshaw - daughterLacey Luttrull - daughterErin Bradshaw - daughterVERSUSTeam Adam Rippon - Olympic figure skater and "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes" champion; playing for GLAADBrady Rippon - brotherDagny Rippon - sisterKelly Rippon - motherDerrick Leong-Delmore - skating coachIn the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:Skai Jackson vs. Hudson YangTeam Skai Jackson - actor on "BUNK'D"; playing for No Kid HungryLynette Burns - auntTaj Harris - cousinKiya Cole - motherZadrian Smith - friend/stylistVERSUSTeam Hudson Yang - actor on "Fresh Off the Boat"; playing for East West PlayersJeffrey C. Yang - fatherHeather H. Yang - motherLori Ying - cousinChristine Y. Kauh - aunt"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston, who also serves as showrunner, and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

