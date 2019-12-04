Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Sunday, December 29, 2019

"You Give Me Fever" - When Carol treats an elderly patient with a fever, Mrs. Zahn (Carol Mansell), and her tests are inconclusive, Carol must find a way to work around Dr. Jacobs and hospital policy to take extra time to observe her.

Also, Daniel is embarrassed when his fellow interns find out that he doesn't know how to do the basic medical skill of drawing blood, on a rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Sunday, Dec. 29 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/3/19.)

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.





