Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, March 23, 2020
"Into the Mystic" - Bull and the TAC team question whether they have a solid defense when they represent wealth manager Rachel Elliot (Francesca Faridany) who's on trial for her husband's murder, which she claims to have no memory of due to an alcohol-induced blackout. When Rachel's reputation for aggressive behavior threatens to hurt them in court, Bull avoids jurors with "rage bias," an inherent dislike of people who can't control their emotions, on a rebroadcast of BULL, Monday, March 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/28/19.)
BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of DR. PHIL McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife.
Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.
In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.
