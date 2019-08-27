Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BRING THE FUNNY on NBC - Sunday, September 1, 2019

09/01/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The "Comedy Clash" round continues as the best acts from the "Open Mic" round will go head-to-head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to "Semi-Final Showcase" and be one step closer to ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."

NBC's proud comedy legacy, which has opened doors for countless comedians, is ready to "Bring the Funny" with a new competition series for the next generation of comedy lovers. The series features THE WORLD'S BEST comedic acts and, for the first time on television, embraces every style of comedy performance in one competition.



The series brings together some of the most prolific comedians in the industry to serve as judges - "Saturday Night Live's" longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson, cultural tastemaker Chrissy Teigen and comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy. Comedian Amanda Seales serves as host for the competition.



In partnership with the international organization Just for Laughs, which has given rise to some of today's most successful comedic acts via its iconic festivals, tours and television series, "Bring the Funny" features the best of the best stand-ups, sketch troupes and comedic variety acts. From solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, puppeteers, YouTubers and more - anyone who can make audiences laugh has the chance to receive the career-changing $250,000 prize package and see their name in lights in the LIVE finale of "Bring the Funny" where America gets to vote for who they think is the funniest of the funny.



David Friedman and Matilda Zoltowski serve as executive producers. Just for Laughs President Bruce Hills serves as consulting producer. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.





Related Articles View More TV Stories