Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, December 22, 2019
When Zeke gets in trouble, the Belcher kids and Jimmy Jr. pitch in to help prevent him being sent to a disciplinary school. However, Tina tries to thwart their mission, so she can have Jimmy Jr. and his butt all to herself. Meanwhile, Randy rents out BOB'S BURGERS to shoot his independent short feature film in the "Yes Without My Zeke" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Dec. 22 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-826) (TV-14 L)
BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.
Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.
BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.
