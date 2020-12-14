Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, December 20, 2020

Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace") & Tim Meadows ("Schooled") Guest-Voice

Linda works a temp job at the post office to make extra money for the holidays. But when an important package goes undelivered, Linda breaks protocol and takes it upon herself to save the day. Meanwhile, Bob and Tina are trapped at home with Linda's fussy family and Gene and Louise scramble last-minute to find the perfect gift for Tina in the "Have Yourself A Maily Linda Christmas" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Dec. 20 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-909) (TV-PG L)BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 11th season this fall, which features the historic 200th episode. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who help him run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category every year since 2012, and won the award twice, in 2014 and 2017. Additionally, Benjamin won the Annie Award in 2020 for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production.

Season 11 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and more.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.