Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, February 4, 2020
"The Grisham Gals" - Rio tries to help Kay get over her jealousy of her sister Stacey who is in town visiting but soon finds herself jealous of Kay's near-perfect sister when she learns that Mike and Stacey used to date. Meanwhile, Rudy and Constance want to take their relationship to the next level on "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, FEB. 4 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/26/19)
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
Guest starring Jessica St. Clair as Stacey and Rita Moreno as Theresa.
"The Grisham Gals" was written by Ashley Nicole Black and directed by Ken Whittingham.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
