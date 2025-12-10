Feature: 25 Years Of Merry & Bright: GLITTERING LIGHTS Returns

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Glittering Lights, Southern Nevada’s award-winning drive-through holiday spectacular, is back for its 25th season. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is illuminated with more brilliance, color, and festive cheer.

The beloved tradition shines nightly—rain or shine—through Jan 4, 2026, inviting everyone to share in the wonder of the valley’s holiday celebrations and creating lasting memories for all ages.

“It’s incredible to think that families have made Glittering Lights a part of their holiday traditions for the past 25 years, and it’s an honor to continue creating those magical moments year after year,” said John Bentham, Event Producer. “This anniversary season will be our brightest yet — a true celebration of the memories we’ve made and the magic still to come.”

The milestone season expands the experience. The course now stretches an additional half-mile and features 1 million more lights, bringing the total to over 6 million shimmering bulbs across 3 miles of enchantment. More than 750 displays twinkle along the path, including the fan-favorite Neon Forest presented by Southwest Medical, a mesmerizing corridor of glowing weeping willow trees.

New for 2025:

Twinkle-Worthy Attractions and themed nights spark joy, making each visit unique.

Elf on the Shelf

Guests are encouraged to keep a sharp eye out for a few larger-than-life visitors. Watch for the glowing Elf on the Shelf figures positioned throughout the park. These light-crafted elves appear in mischievous poses, adding playful surprise moments along the route.

Tribute to the Movies

Holiday film lovers can enjoy a nostalgic new series of vignettes inspired by iconic classics, including Rudolph, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, Frosty the Snowman, The Polar Express, and The Grinch. Each scene is a photo-ready memory in the making.

Beloved Theme Nights Return

Join Glittering lights for themed nights, community events, and unique experiences like biking the route, ATV/UTV rides, pet celebrations, and an early East Coast New Year’s countdown with fireworks, all designed to make your visit special.

Complimentary and Specialty Nights

Free Nights

Glittering Lights once again honors those who serve and inspire. The season will feature the Teachers Back-to-School Bash, courtesy of Academica, with free entry for Nevada teachers and their families with a valid ID on Jan. 4, 2026.

Santa Tram

Returning by popular demand, Santa Tram, driven by Silver State Schools Credit Union, offers open-air rides through the lights with front-of-line access. Guests can enjoy a festive Santa Tram Station complete with games, mini-train rides, snacks, and complimentary photo time with Santa. Santa Tram operates December 12–13 and December 18–23.

Ring in the New Year

On Dec 31, guests can celebrate New Year’s Eve on East Coast time with a dazzling fireworks show presented by Garden State Fireworks.

Pet Nights

Furry friends are welcome on select Mondays (December 15, 22, and 29) during Pet Nights, sponsored by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas. Visitors will receive treats from Veterinary Emergency Group Boca Park, meet Buddy from Loyalty Plumbing, and enjoy Lazy Dog Restaurant free pet meal cards from Lazy Dog Restaurant for the first 200 vehicles.

Promo Nights and Giveaways

Guests can enjoy special offers and gifts from community partners throughout the season. Highlights include:

Dec 11: Nevada Ballet Theatre – tickets to George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®

Dec 12: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile appearance and Nathan Adelson Hospice gift bags

Dec 12 & 21: The Richard Harris Law Firm – custom cookie cutter + holiday recipe

Dec 13: National Hot Cocoa Day with Chick-fil-A – two free cocoas + cow mascots

Dec 13: Loyalty Plumbing – special holiday gift

Dec 14: Sun City Garage Doors – free gift

Dec 15: BlvdHome – special holiday gift

Dec 18: Goodwill Southern Nevada – free $10 gift card

Dec 19: Wally Wombats Night – free gift

Dec 20: Island Fin Poke Co. – free Dole Soft Serve cards

Dec 29–Jan 4: Lazy Dog Restaurants – free kids meal card

Dec 30: Terrible’s – free car wash

Jan 1–4: Chick-fil-A – free chicken sandwich card

The calendar is available at glitteringlights.vegas.

Plan the visit with flexible ticket options, including Car or Truckload for $39, Season Pass for two vehicles at $129, Fast Pass at $64, Date Night Ticket at $69 per car or truckload, and Santa Tram at $25 per person. Discount vouchers are available at local partners, making it easier to enjoy the magic this season. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and holidays.

Discount vouchers are available at Terrible’s, Great Clips, Port of Subs, Goodwill Southern Nevada, Grimaldi’s, Del Taco, Chick-fil-A, BlvdHome, Island Fin Poke Co., Silver State Schools Credit Union, and through Las Vegas Review-Journal/Las Vegas Sun subscriber offers.

Jingle that sleigh to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the holiday drive-through spectacular, Glittering Lights. The dazzling array of festive Christmas lights and sounds features more than 6 million LED lights that intertwine throughout a three-mile course through the speedway, shining bright for 25 years this holiday season. Merriest way to arrive: take Interstate 15, exit 54 (Speedway BLVD), and then a half mile to the attraction entry. TIP: Don’t follow GPS; it may route you to an entrance that is closed.

Lead photo by Thomas Lansang

