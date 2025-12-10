Feature: 25 Years Of Merry & Bright: GLITTERING LIGHTS Returns

Expanded three-mile course features new light displays and daily holiday events.
Glittering Lights, Southern Nevada’s award-winning drive-through holiday spectacular, is back for its 25th season. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is illuminated with more brilliance, color, and festive cheer.
The beloved tradition shines nightly—rain or shine—through Jan 4, 2026, inviting everyone to share in the wonder of the valley’s holiday celebrations and creating lasting memories for all ages.
“It’s incredible to think that families have made Glittering Lights a part of their holiday traditions for the past 25 years, and it’s an honor to continue creating those magical moments year after year,” said John Bentham, Event Producer. “This anniversary season will be our brightest yet — a true celebration of the memories we’ve made and the magic still to come.”
The milestone season expands the experience. The course now stretches an additional half-mile and features 1 million more lights, bringing the total to over 6 million shimmering bulbs across 3 miles of enchantment. More than 750 displays twinkle along the path, including the fan-favorite Neon Forest presented by Southwest Medical, a mesmerizing corridor of glowing weeping willow trees.
Twinkle-Worthy Attractions and themed nights spark joy, making each visit unique.
Guests are encouraged to keep a sharp eye out for a few larger-than-life visitors. Watch for the glowing Elf on the Shelf figures positioned throughout the park. These light-crafted elves appear in mischievous poses, adding playful surprise moments along the route.
Holiday film lovers can enjoy a nostalgic new series of vignettes inspired by iconic classics, including Rudolph, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, Frosty the Snowman, The Polar Express, and The Grinch. Each scene is a photo-ready memory in the making.
Join Glittering lights for themed nights, community events, and unique experiences like biking the route, ATV/UTV rides, pet celebrations, and an early East Coast New Year’s countdown with fireworks, all designed to make your visit special.
Glittering Lights once again honors those who serve and inspire. The season will feature the Teachers Back-to-School Bash, courtesy of Academica, with free entry for Nevada teachers and their families with a valid ID on Jan. 4, 2026.
Returning by popular demand, Santa Tram, driven by Silver State Schools Credit Union, offers open-air rides through the lights with front-of-line access. Guests can enjoy a festive Santa Tram Station complete with games, mini-train rides, snacks, and complimentary photo time with Santa. Santa Tram operates December 12–13 and December 18–23.
On Dec 31, guests can celebrate New Year’s Eve on East Coast time with a dazzling fireworks show presented by Garden State Fireworks.
Furry friends are welcome on select Mondays (December 15, 22, and 29) during Pet Nights, sponsored by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas. Visitors will receive treats from Veterinary Emergency Group Boca Park, meet Buddy from Loyalty Plumbing, and enjoy Lazy Dog Restaurant free pet meal cards from Lazy Dog Restaurant for the first 200 vehicles.
Guests can enjoy special offers and gifts from community partners throughout the season. Highlights include:
The calendar is available at glitteringlights.vegas.
Plan the visit with flexible ticket options, including Car or Truckload for $39, Season Pass for two vehicles at $129, Fast Pass at $64, Date Night Ticket at $69 per car or truckload, and Santa Tram at $25 per person. Discount vouchers are available at local partners, making it easier to enjoy the magic this season. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and holidays.
Discount vouchers are available at Terrible’s, Great Clips, Port of Subs, Goodwill Southern Nevada, Grimaldi’s, Del Taco, Chick-fil-A, BlvdHome, Island Fin Poke Co., Silver State Schools Credit Union, and through Las Vegas Review-Journal/Las Vegas Sun subscriber offers.
Jingle that sleigh to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the holiday drive-through spectacular, Glittering Lights. The dazzling array of festive Christmas lights and sounds features more than 6 million LED lights that intertwine throughout a three-mile course through the speedway, shining bright for 25 years this holiday season. Merriest way to arrive: take Interstate 15, exit 54 (Speedway BLVD), and then a half mile to the attraction entry. TIP: Don’t follow GPS; it may route you to an entrance that is closed.
Lead photo by Thomas Lansang
