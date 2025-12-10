Vanguard Theater Enters Final Two Weeks of INTO THE WOODS

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vanguard Theater will continue performances of INTO THE WOODS as the Sondheim–Lapine musical moves into its final two weeks at the company’s Bloomfield Avenue venue.

Directed by Artistic Director Janeece Freeman Clark, the production reimagines the piece through an intimate lens that foregrounds the musical’s exploration of desire, fear, community, and the consequences of “happily ever after.”

“With Into the Woods, Sondheim dares us to step into the forest—into the unknown—where our desires, fears, and choices collide,” Freeman Clark said. “The musical reminds us that community is forged not in the perfection of fairy tales, but in the messiness of reality. It's a story about what happens after 'happily ever after,' and it resonates deeply with Vanguard's belief in theater as a mirror of life's complexity.”

The final stretch of performances will feature Brandi Chavonne Massey as The Witch. Massey, known for her leading role as Elphaba in Wicked, brings what Freeman Clark describes as “nothing short of spellbinding” work to the role. “From the Wicked Witch of the West... to the Witch of the Woods,” she added. “To witness her artistry up close is a gift.”

The production continues to earn recognition for its staging, orchestrations, and ensemble performances.

