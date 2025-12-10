Previews: MERRY OL’ MISSOURI: A FAMILY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR at The Missouri Theatre

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Merry Ol’ Missouri: A Family Christmas Spectacular returns to the Missouri Theatre in Columbia, Missouri on December 18-20, 2025. Last year’s sold-out, one night only show created such overwhelming demand that producers Melissa Bohon-Webel and Shelby Ringdahl Cox expanded the 2025 holiday spectacular to three performances. The very busy Shelby Ringdahl Cox graciously agreed to sit down with Broadway World and talk about creating Merry Ol’ Missouri: A Family Christmas Spectacular.

Melissa and Shelby are the founders of Show Me Theatricals, the creative minds behind Merry Ol’ Missouri: A Family Christmas Spectacular, and the co-directors of the show. Both women grew up in Columbia, Missouri, graduated from Rockbridge High School, and went on to successful performing careers in New York and beyond.

Melissa Bohon-Webel played Chava to Alfred Molina’s Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway, and then toured with the production opposite Harvey Fierstein and Rosie O’Donnell. Following her work in Fiddler on the Roof, she played Glinda in the first National Tour of Wicked. She has performed in, and directed, dozens of other regional productions including Ragtime, The Sound of Music, Hello, Dolly!, and Into the Woods, just to name a few.

Shelby Ringdahl Cox has performed in some of the country’s biggest theatres and arenas leading national tours of Broadway musicals. She made her Muny debut in Jesus Christ Superstar and performed in their acclaimed productions of Chess and Les Misérables. Recently, she starred in a featured role in the STAGES St. Louis’ production of Million Dollar Quartet as Dyanne. Broadway World’s called her solos a standout saying, “She delivers a sultry performance of “Fever” and shreds the vocals on “I Hear You Knockin’,” blowing the roof off the KPAC.”

Now, they’re thrilled to be bringing their talents back to their hometown of Columbia. Shelby said, “Melissa and I and are excited to offer Mid-Missouri an extravagant Christmas show inspired by the family friendly show at Radio City Musical Hall.” She shared that she would make it a point to see the Rockettes perform every year when living in New York.

Shelby is not only a co-producer and co-director on the show, but the actor, singer, and songwriter wrote the show’s theme song Merry Ol’ Missouri. She and Tony nominee Taylor Louderman were asked to perform titular song at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ Annual fundraiser on Tuesday evening. The St. Louis theater patrons were charmed by the sentimental ode to spending Christmas in Missouri.

“We wanted to bring a show to Columbia that can be an annual family tradition and gets people in the holiday spirit. That is what fueled our desire to create this variety show.” Shelby shared that the show features a lot of local talent from Columbia and Mid-Missouri, including Melissa’s father Bob Bohon who plays Santa Claus.

“The 80-minute show will feature Callie Bray, Ryan Deshyla Jordan, Ryan Kenney, Riley Francis, Jermon Lambert, Wyatt Logan, Mark Saunders, and Symonne Sparks as our eight principal singers,” says Shelby. She told Broadway World that the eight singers will be joined onstage by a 10-person ensemble, 15 high-kicking dancers, an aerialist artist, a drum and step team, The Fairview Elementary School Songbird Choir, and an 11-piece orchestra.

“It gives young performers in the arts the opportunity to perform alongside professional talent in a show that is professionally produced. It requires them to learn difficult material and exposes them to a fast rehearsal process,” says Shelby.

“The producer in me must acknowledge how much work the community at large is putting into this show. We’ve rehearsed at Columbia College. There are actors from Stephen’s College in the show. We’re using set pieces from Rockbridge and Battle High Schools.” Shelby went on boasting about the people from her hometown saying, “Melissa and I are grateful for all the local sponsors and volunteers who have pulled together to help put on the show. It is a huge community effort.”

“It is important to make tickets accessible to all and we took our inspiration from The St. Louis Muny and their tradition of offering free seats. Our ticket prices range from free to $65.” Shelby shared that they want families to be able to enjoy Merry Ol’ Missouri: A Family Christmas Spectacular without cost being a limiting factor.

Some seats remain for all three performances. Tickets are available on-line at merryolmissouri.com. Performances will be held at The Missouri Theatre. Showtimes are at 7:00 pm on Thursday and Friday, December 18th and 19th, with a 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday, December 20th.

Photo Courtesy of Show Me Theatrical and Merry Ol’ Missouri: A Family Christmas Spectacular

