Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL At Tacoma Little Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tacoma Little Theatre will present ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL, inviting audiences to spend the holidays with the story of a young girl who challenges expectations and reshapes her future. Check out photos of the production.

The Tony Award–winning musical follows Matilda, an exceptionally bright child with a difficult home life and a tyrannical headmistress, whose resilience inspires her classmates and earns the support of her teacher, Miss Honey. The work is adapted from Roald Dahl’s novel and is known for its blend of humor, heightened theatricality, and character-driven storytelling.

The cast features Hazel Barnett and Nell Edlund as Matilda; Jacob Axelson as Miss Agatha Trunchbull; Brittany Griffins as Miss Honey; Ryan Coleman as Mr. Wormwood; Stephanie Leeper as Mrs. Wormwood; Caleb Osborne as Michael Wormwood; Jess Beeler as Bruce; Maya Kagochi and Adia Watt as Lavender; and Brittany D. Henderson as Mrs. Phelps. Additional roles include Kyle Sinclair as The Escapologist and Rudolpho; Jordyn Konopaski as The Acrobat; Grant McGee as The Doctor; and Molly Callender as The Children’s Entertainer. The ensemble includes Violet Brotherston, Gemma Cohn, Saoirse Forkner, Lola Hallstrom, Anna Horn, Alana Kagochi, Luke Leslie, Claire Londyn, Paige Norbjerg, Sam Pedroni, Frankie Reichl, Maggie Savage, and Carlos Tice-Zelaya.

The production team includes Jennifer York (director), Lindsay Delmarter (musical director), Cassie Jo Fastabend (choreographer), Monique Otter-Johnson (stage manager), Blake R. York (scenic and projection design), DCM Costumes (costume design), Cassandra Vega (lighting design), Chandler Garry (sound design), and Nora McCarthy (assistant stage manager).

Ticket Information

The production will run from December 5 through December 28, 2025, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. A “Pay What You Can” night will take place on Thursday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday, December 28 matinee will offer ASL interpretation. Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for seniors, students, and military patrons, and $25 for children 12 and under. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more, and FLEX passes for six admissions are available for $160. Tickets may be purchased at tacomalittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at (253) 272-2281.

Seattle Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Spokane Valley Summer Theatre) 7.9% of votes 2. REEFER MADNESS (The Spartan Theatre) 7.8% of votes 3. THE COLOR PURPLE (Village Theatre) 6.4% of votes Vote Now!