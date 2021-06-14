Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Dre and Junior butt heads over the most effective way to protest in the age of social media. Meanwhile, Jack grows jealous as Diane starts to hang out with the older kids at school. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 11/4/20)"Age Against The Machine" was written by Esa Lewis and directed by Fred Savage.ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family.In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.