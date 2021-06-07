Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Going against Bow's warning, Dre tries to educate her white cousin Gary about how to be an ally. Meanwhile, Olivia is trying to impress Junior's family by attempting to psychoanalyze everyone and their relationships with each other. (TV-14) (OAD: 2/2/21)Guest starring is Rob Huebel as Gary."What About Gary?" was written by Edgar Momplaisir and directed by Natalia Anderson.ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.