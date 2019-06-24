Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

"FriDre Night Lights" - Dre is thrilled when Jack makes the football team, but Bow is against the idea. Meanwhile, Diane wants Junior to drive her to her first real date with Jalen, but Junior overstays his welcome on "black-ish," TUESDAY, JULY 9 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/30/19)

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Guest starring is Jeff Meacham as Josh, and August and Berlin Gross as Devante.

"FriDre Night Lights" was written by Lindsey Shockley and directed by Charles Stone III.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop