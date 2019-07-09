Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

"Under the Influence" - Jack is going through an experimental phase and getting himself into trouble, so Dre chaperones the twins' school dance to keep an eye on him. Meanwhile, Junior fights with his girlfriend, Niecy, after she thinks he spends too much time taking care of Devante, on "black-ish," TUESDAY, JULY 23 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/16/19)

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Guest starring is Monique Green as Niecy and Jennie Pierson as Miss Biggs.

"Under the Influence" was written by Christian Lander and directed by Linda Mendoza.





