Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, May 2, 2020
"313 (On with the Show: Top 20 Sing for Your Vote)" - For the first time ever, "American Idol" reached audiences in an all-new way, as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest, in-house mentor Bobby Bones and the Top 20 contestants participated from different locations. The remaining Idol hopefuls continued their journeys remotely, filming their performances on iPhones, singing their hearts out for a chance to win America's vote and ultimately the coveted season three crown! ABC rebroadcasts the Top 20 performing remotely for a spot in the Top 10 of "American Idol," SATURDAY, MAY 2 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on .Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/26/20)
"American Idol"'s Top 20 finalists include the following:
Aliana Jester - Fort Walton Beach, FL
Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS
Cyniah Elise - Jonesboro, GA
DeWayne Crocker Jr. - Castle Rock, CO
Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA
Faith Becnel - Luling, LA
Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA
Franklin Boone - Hillsborough, NC
Grace Leer - San Ramon, CA
Jonny West - Studio City, CA
Jovin Webb - Baton Rouge, LA
Julia Gargano - Staten Island, NY
Just Sam - Sherman Oaks, CA
Kimmy Gabriela - Lakeland, FL
Lauren Spencer-Smith - Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada
Louis Knight - Narberth, PA
Makayla Phillips - Temecula, CA
Nick Merico - Woodland Hills, CA
Olivia Ximines - Menifee, CA
Sophia Wackerman - Long Beach, CA
Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.
