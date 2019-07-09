Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

"Insta-Friends" - Katie feels left out and slightly jealous when Greg becomes fast friends with the newest member of the Westport Historical Guild. Meanwhile, Oliver fears Cooper is ditching him when he sees on social media that Cooper lied about his weekend plans on "American Housewife," TUESDAY, JULY 23 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/26/19)

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

Thomas Lennon guest stars as Simon.

"Insta-Friends" was written by Lindsey Stoddart and Anthony Lombardo, and directed by Chris Koch.





