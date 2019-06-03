Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
"2919" - Don't miss a woman learning she is going to be a grandma by finding a bun in the oven, a drone getting stuck in a woman's hair, a woman being pranked by her family with a whoopee cushion, and a grandma getting very excited when she is gifted with tickets to "Dancing with the Stars" on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, JUNE 23 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/28/19)
In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
"America's Funniest Home Videos" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1-channel surround sound. This program carries a TV-PG parental guideline.
