Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Saturday, July 27, 2019
"band of dads" - The group tries to be there for Sophie as an upcoming father-daughter dance recital approaches, and when she asks a very reluctant and arrhythmic Eddie to dance with her, it leaves Delilah feeling uneasy. Against her better judgment, Maggie agrees to have Rome in for a therapy session, but it quickly becomes clear that her new friendships are a conflict of interest. Meanwhile, Danny confesses a secret to Gary; Maggie receives an unexpected visitor from her past; and someone discovers a cryptic voicemail from Jon that was left right before he died, on "A Million Little Things," SATURDAY, JULY 27 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DSV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/3/18)
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Christina Ochoa as Ashley Morales, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon and Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon.
Guest stars include Sam Huntington as Tom, Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon, Ricky He as Don, Rob LaBelle as Gene and Nathan Witte as Mark.
"band of dads" was written by DJ Nash and directed by James Griffiths.
DJ Nash is creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are executive producers. "A Million Little Things" is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
