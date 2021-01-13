Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Saturday, January 23, 2021

When the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, Bobby and the 118 race into ACTION to save passengers on a city bus that has crashed into a building several stories in the air. Maddie must first locate, and then rescue, a trapped cyclist and Athena helps an agoraphobic woman evacuate her home. Meanwhile, the team adjusts to life as first responders during the pandemic. Bobby worries if Athena is ready for field duty since recovering from her physical and psychological injuries; Chimney takes extreme precautions around a pregnant Maddie; and May begins a surprising new job in a special encore of the "The New Abnormal" season premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Saturday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-401) (TV-14 L, V)

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

In the upcoming third season, the first responders are called to ACTION when a massive tsunami hits Santa Monica. Having suffered injuries while on the job last season, Buck struggles in rejoining the team, while a modern-day mystery unfolds as Athena reflects back on how she became a policewoman.

The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman are featured in series regular roles. Additionally, WWE superstar Ronda Rousey joins the series in a recurring role.