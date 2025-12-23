Jaime Camil to Play Miss Trunchbull in MATILDA The Musical in Mexico City

🎭 NEW! Mexico Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Mexico & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mexican stage and screen actor Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin, Chicago) will portray the villainous Miss Trunchbull in MATILDA The Musical, which will open in Mexico City at Centro Cultural Teatro 1 for a 12-week engagement beginning March 13, 2026. Performances will run Friday through Sunday.

The production is produced by Alejandro Gou and directed by Nick Evans, and brings to Mexico one of the most widely produced contemporary musical theatre titles following its successful runs in London’s West End and on Broadway.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, MATILDA The Musical features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The musical premiered in London in 2011 before opening on Broadway in 2013.

One of the musical’s defining creative choices is the casting of Miss Trunchbull in drag. In the original London and Broadway productions, the role was performed by Bertie Carvel, who received an Olivier Award for his performance.

Tickets will be available at the theatre box office and through Ticketmaster, with a Banamex presale running from December 15 through December 18.