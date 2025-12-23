Video: CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM: THE MUSICAL in Las Vegas!

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has released video highlights from CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM: THE MUSICAL, which will play Reynolds Hall in Las Vegas on January 31, 2026.

Based on the beloved children’s book by Bill Martin Jr., John Archambault, and Lois Ehlert, the stage adaptation brings the familiar alphabet adventure to life with original songs, choreography, puppetry, and audience interaction. The production follows the playful story of letters racing to climb the coconut tree, set to music designed to engage young audiences through rhythm, sound, and movement.

The video offers a look at the colorful staging, energetic performances, and visual storytelling featured in the family-friendly musical, which is appropriate for all ages. Children ages two and up require a ticket, while children under two may attend without a ticket if seated on a parent or guardian’s lap for this performance.

CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM: THE MUSICAL is licensed by Moxie & Company, LLC. Tickets for the Las Vegas engagement range from $22.95 to $45.95 and are available through The Smith Center.

