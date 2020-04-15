Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, April 17, 2020

"20/20" features a rare interview with Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn. The famous duo, known as Siegfried & Roy, captivated audiences from all over the world for decades with magic and exotic animals in Las Vegas. But on the evening of Oct. 3, 2003, their act came to a crashing halt when Mantacore, a white tiger regularly featured in the act, mauled Roy by biting him on the neck and dragging him offstage, almost killing him and causing brain damage.

Siegfried & Roy open up about the infamous attack; the recent allegations that the accident resulted from Roy's mistake onstage, which the pair denies, saying that the tiger was trying to help Roy after he suffered a stroke; and their storied career and the legacy of their Las Vegas residency. Correspondent Deborah Roberts reports for "20/20" airing Friday, April 17 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 9/27/19)





"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.