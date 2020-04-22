Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Thursday, May 7, 2020





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"In The Hot Seat: Hannibal Burress and Catherine O'Hara" - Hannibal Burress continues his run on "Millioanire" playing for Melvina Masterminds, while Catherine O'Hara steps up to play in support of Upward Bound House on an all-new episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," airing THURSDAY, MAY 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a new lifeline, Ask the Host, and a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show."Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.